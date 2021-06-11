Brett Alan Frank, 42, of Austin, MN died June 9, 2021.

Brett was born on September 13, 1978 in Anchorage, Alaska. He and his mother later moved to Austin to be closer to family. He graduated from Austin High School in 1997 and entered the carpentry program at the Vo-Tech. Brett moved to Idaho in the early 2000’s and recently moved back to Austin. He spent many years doing carpentry, siding, and windows and most recently had been a cook.

Brett loved hockey and going 4 wheeling. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Greg Frank, grandparents William and Jean Friedrich, and aunt Ann Jacobsen.

Brett is survived by his parents: Jennifer and Steve Grobe, Austin, MN; step brother: Matt Grobe (Molly Kral), Austin, MN; step sister April (Ryan) Hensel, Blooming Prairie, MN; uncles: Brian (Kristine) Friedrich, Austin, MN; Steve Jacobsen, Albert Lea, MN; cousins: Andrea (Chris) Luns, Sparta, WI; Sarah (Rich) Klawitter, Lino Lakes, MN; niece and nephew: Emma and Colton.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 16th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Brett had a big heart and would jump in and help when anyone needed anything.

He will be missed.