Arlene R. Edwards, 93

Arlene R. Edwards, age 93, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Our House Memory Care in Austin. Arlene Rose Heyer was born September 19, 1927, at home on the family farm near Morristown, Minnesota, to Max and Alma (Wagner) Heyer. She worked for some time at the Minnesota School for the Deaf. On February 25, 1952, Arlene was united in marriage to Kenneth Edwards in Faribault, Minnesota and to this union three children were born. In 1973, the couple moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where Arlene worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. In 1981, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, before returning to Austin in the 1990’s. She was a past member of Grace Lutheran Church. Arlene loved to shop and dress up. She also enjoyed reading, visiting and meeting new people, and had a green thumb with flowers and plants. Arlene was a great mom and was always there for her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her two daughters, Pam (James) Waters of Edina, Minnesota, Sue (David) Schade of Eagle River, Alaska; son, Jeff Edwards of Colfax, California; three grandchildren, Matthew Miller, Sarah (Marc) Bryan, and Michael Schade; two great grandchildren, Leah Bryan and Kira Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Alma Heyer; husband, Kenneth Edwards; three brothers, Melvin, Raymond, and Martin; and sister, Mabel.

Interment has taken place in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.