150th talent show winners announced
The following are the winners from the Lyle 150th Celebration Talent Show held on June 27, in the Lyle City Park.
Junior Vocal
First (tie): Scarlet Ransom and Ryland and Hadley Prescott.
Second: Banning and Bo Korfage.
Senior Vocal
First (tie): Tegan McHugo and Cierra Allen.
Second: Cierra Allen and Shelbie Allen.
Junior Dance
First: Ruby Ransom
Second: Kyla Nelson and Analeyah Hollenback.
Senior Dance
First: Kirsten Koopal
Junior Piano
First: Alyssa Klouse
Second: Hadley Prescott
Intermediate Vocal
First: Ty, Brody, Cooper Samson; Bailey Douglas and Liam Hutchinson
Second: Shelbie Allen.
Sponsors of the event included: Lyle American Legion Post 105, Savings Bonds, Trophies & Ribbons and Freeborn County Co-op. Treat bags were available for all participants.
Westminster hosting free ice cream social July 4th
Westminster Presbyterian Church will be hosting a free ice cream social on the Fourth of July as well as entertainment.