Walter’s gem paces LP past Rebels

Lyle-Pacelli senior Cole Walter delivered a powerful mound performance as the Athletics beat Southland (12-5 overall) 5-0 in Adams Tuesday.

Walter allowed just two hits as he struck out seven to score the shutout for the Athletics (16-2 overall).

LP pitching: Cole Walter (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 7 K

LP hitting: Cole Walter, 2-for-3, triple, RBI, R; Zach Bollingberg, 0-for-2, BB; Sam Nelsen, 1-for-3, BB; Jed Nelson, 0-for-2, 2 BBs; Jayden Lewis, 1-for-3; Landon Meyer, 1-for-1, 2 R, 2 BBs

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (L) 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K; James Mullenbach, 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K; Gavin Nelsen, 2 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 1 ER, 1 K; Travis Kirtz, 1 IP, 1 BB, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

Southland hitting: Alec Bissen, 1-for-2; Nick Boe, 1-for-3; Eli Wolff, 0-for-2, BB