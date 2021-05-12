Packer boys tennis team falls to Winona

The Austin boys tennis team won the top two singles matches, but it fell short by a score of 5-2 to Winona in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

Joey Schammel won the No. 1 match in two sets for the Packers (2-8 overall) and Cole Hebrink won the No. 2 match in two sets.

“Joey Schammel continues to play at a very high level and beat a very consistent and technically sound player in AJ (Appicelli),” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Cole Hebrink is also playing really well. His consistency and never die attitude is building into a very good tennis player.”

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. AJ Appicelli, (W) 6-1 , 7-5

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Caleb Ellenburg (W) 6-2 , 6-0

No. 3 Logan Monk (W) def. Max Larson (A) 6-3 , 6-2

No. 4 Ben Wisniewski (W) def. Timothy Perez (A) 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Brandon Butenhoff/Tyler Kronebusch (W) def. Cade Morrison/Owen Carroll (A) 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 Brady Fort/Justin Brickner (W) def. Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) 6-0 , 6-3

No. 3 Skylar Vandermaten/Owen Brietzski (W) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0 , 6-1