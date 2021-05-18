Packer boys take fifth in Red Wing
The Austin boys golf team finished in fifth place at a nine-team meet in Red Wing Monday.
Ian Bundy shot an 82 to lead the Packers.
Team standings: 1. Owatonna 321; 2. Red Wing 329; 3. Lake City 331; 4. Byron 347; 5. Austin 353; 6. Rochester John Marshall 355; 7. Kasson-Mantorville 362; 8. Cannon Falls 405; 9. Winona Cotter 445
Austin scoring: Ian Bundy, 82; Cale Tupy, 88; Isaac Anderson, 89; Elijah Krueger, 94; Max Bissen, 95; Ben Ziems, 106
