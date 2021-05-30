Packer baseball team takes down Wingers

The No. 5 seeded Austin baseball team opened the postseason with a 6-5 win over No. 4 Red Wing (6-14 overall) in a Section 1AAA Tournament opener on the road Saturday.

The Packers (6-10 overall) will now head to No. 1 Byron to take on the Bears at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Austin pitching: Teyghan Hovland (w) 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K; Nick Robertson, 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER

Austin hitting: Bray Klapperick, 1-for-4; Hovland, 1-for-4, 2 R; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Lathan Wilson, 1-for-3, R; Robertson, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; Jordan Ransom, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Jared Lillemon, 1-for-4, RBI; Ian Bundy, 0-for-4, R; Bryce Fischer, 0-FOR-1, 2 BBs