Melvin John Thome, 88, of Adams, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Melvin was born April 26, 1933 on the family farm in Adams Township to John and Mary (Bissen) Thome. He attended St. John’s Catholic School for 8 years and graduated from Adams High School in 1951.

He married Beatrice (Bettie) Hill at St. Augustine Catholic Church on October 28, 1952, in Austin. They were blessed with four children. They later divorced. On November 18, 1989, he married Shirley Klinger.

Melvin lived his entire life on his farm. His greatest passion was his Registered Holsteins. Melvin took great pride in his cattle and showed them at fairs throughout the area, winning several champions and grand champions.

Melvin was an active member of the community and held many officer positions. As a lifetime member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, he volunteered at the Johnsburg Jubilee, church dinners and other events. He was a member and officer of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Aide Association, Catholic Order of Foresters, 4-H, Adams Rural Fire Department, State Register Holstein Association and served as an election judge. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing cards. He was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan.

Melvin truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was extremely proud of his faith, family, and farm. He was a wonderful, caring husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and was proud of who they were. Melvin had a smile for everyone and loved to talk “farming”. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Shirley of Adams, MN; children, Ramona (Ward) Opitz, Byron, MN, Jody Thome of Grand Meadow, MN, Sheila (Jim) Brockhaus of Savage, MN, and Julie (Chuck) Schouweiler of Kronenwetter, WI; three step-daughters, Brenda (Michael) Johnson of Naples FL, Kim Wiese (Tim Bartelt) of Madison Lake, MN, Lisa (Curtis) Wadd of Madison , MN; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Hansen of Owatonna, MN, Lioba Smith of Adams, MN, Darlene Hemann of Stacyville, IA; step sisters, Judy (Larry) Meyer of Waseca, MN and Sharon Brandt of Waseca, MN; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wilfred Thome and Cletus Thome; infant sister, Johanna; brother-in-law, Cliff Hanson; sister-in-law, Lorraine Thome.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, MN, with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Interment will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Johnsburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Adams Funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church on Saturday morning.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Johnsburg, MN.