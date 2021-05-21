Law enforcement opportunity available Monday for youth

When youth think about a career in Law Enforcement or a related field, people often think of police officers arresting people and writing tickets, but there can be more to working in law enforcement .

Those 14-20, have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with careers in law enforcement and related careers through the Exploring program.

There will be an open house held for those 14 (or 13 and have completed the eighth grade) through age 20, but not yet reached the age of 21. It is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 24 at the Austin Law Enforcement Center at 201 1st St NE.

Youth are asked to bring a parent or guardian with them. Financial assistance is available for anyone who needs it. A membership fee of $34 for the year will be collected when you decide to join. Cash, check, and credit/debit cards accepted.

The Exploring program has been around since 1935 and now includes the law enforcement Explorer Post with the Austin Police and Sheriff’s Departments. Any youth from any town is welcome to participate.

Youth in the program will give direction to the program as youth officers. Exploring programs include: criminal law procedures, firearm safety, shooting pistols on a range with trained law enforcement personnel, law enforcement K9 program, traffic investigation, drugs and narcotics, crime scene procedures, use of force, and emergency vehicles.

In addition to the career exposure that youth will have, they will also develop leadership skills, improve marksmanship, participate in local and national competitions, network with law enforcement, be able to apply for college scholarships available only to Explorers, and much more.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the youth of the community,” says Erik Karre, District Director of the Exploring program. “I look at the program as a great way for a business to bridge the gap between a job shadow and a full-fledged job.

It gives youth a hands-on experience in whatever career field they are wanting to explore.” Many youth that have come through the program have ended up joining the department or pursuing careers elsewhere in law enforcement fields. Popular law enforcement related fields right now are local, county, state, and federal law enforcement officers, special agents, law enforcement intelligence analysts, forensic laboratory, specialists, and so many more.

Visit www.exploring.org to get all the details about this program.u