June L. Kramer, 97

June L. (Wright) Kramer, age 97, died of natural causes on October 16, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, Minnesota.

June was born on May 30, 1923 in Mower County, MN to parents Ray and Hilda (Besser) Wright. She graduated from Grand Meadow High School where she loved to play basketball. She was inducted to the Minnesota Basketball Hall of Fame, received the Milestone Award at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day 2019, and was inducted to the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame with her team, the Grand Meadow Superlarks Girls Basketball Team (1929-1939).

June was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She married Ronald Kramer in September 21, 1941 and the couple had two children together, Larry Ronald Kramer and James Kato Kramer. June had many grandchildren; Kelly Potter, Tim (Kendra) Kramer, Erin Melton, and Kerry (Jeff) Glasgow, Amee Linae Kramer, Brooke Ronae Kramer, Chelsea Belle Kramer, Darby Cole (Brittany) Kramer, Eydie Noelle (Michael) Kramer- Kostecka, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her father Ray Wright of Grand Meadow, MN; husband Ronald Raymond Kramer of Austin, MN; mother Hilda (Besser) Wright of Grand Meadow, MN; sons Larry Ronald Kramer of Emporia, KS, James Kato Kramer of St. Peter, MN; brothers Robert Raymond Wright of Moorhead, MN, and Gerald James Wright of King City, OR; Ken Apold, of Austin, MN.

June is survived by her brothers Donald Lavern Wright (95) of Albuquerque, NM, Alan Gene Wright (92) of Mission, TX; sisters Aurel Rae Rieken (87) of Murrieta, CA, Barbara Lee Burros (83) of Nevis, MN; daughters-in-law Sandra R. Kramer of Lawrence, KS, Sandra Lou Kramer of St. Peter, MN; dear friend Linda Delaney and her husband Lonnie of Austin, MN.

June was loved dearly by all her family and friends! She will be greatly missed!

A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 30th at Grand Meadow Cemetery. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.