Julie Clinefelter: This summer at your library … expanded hours and services

After a full year of pandemic restrictions, the Austin Public Library will expand hours and services on June 1, with a new schedule and a summer full of activity.

As the days grow longer and everyone moves outdoors to enjoy the Minnesota summer, library staff will be ready to greet you.

Summer Hours (starting June 1):

• Monday, 12 – 8 p.m.

• Tues-Wed-Thurs, 12 – 6 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday,10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By popular demand, we will also continue to offer curbside service. Starting June 1 curbside hours will be 2-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you cannot use curbside during these times, please call the library, and we will make arrangements for a pickup time for you.

In addition to expanded hours and services, the change of season will bring even more.

The annual Summer Reading Program

With new ways to connect outside, summer reading will officially begin on June 14. Join in as things kick into high gear at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, with a free concert in the park by the Jolly Pops. Festivities will continue that evening in the park with the 4th annual 4th Avenue Fest, 4-8:30 p.m. Come hear the Austin Community Band, visit the Wow Mobile Metal Lab, paddle a canoe or kayak on Mill Pond, and stop at the library booth for books and buttons at the Pride Pavilion.

25th anniversary of the Austin Public Library building

June 30 will mark the 25th anniversary of the current library building, and we are throwing a party, complete with music, fun and treats! Come and join the celebration of both the past and the future of your Austin Public Library. The event will be held on the library grounds on the west side of the building (or inside the library in the event of rain) from 4-7 p.m..

Discover new passions

Next time you visit the library, check out the newest additions to our Library of Things. In addition to a great selection of family and adult board games, we have telescopes, play sets, memory kits and even a couple of metal detectors.

Stop by and check out a DVD, drop in on Ukulele Club and learn a few songs for that next neighborhood campfire (call Julie at the library for more information – 507-433-2391), or just find some great vacation reads.

Remember your Five Library E’s this summer!

Education – If you don’t already have one, come in and get a library card. It gives you access to free books, movies and lots of gaming/entertainment options this summer.

Equity — Join the Social Justice Book Club and broaden your horizons.

Engagement — Meet someone new from your community during a visit to the library.

Empowerment — Update that resume, learn a new language or travel to another country without leaving the comfort of your living room.

Empathy — Volunteer through Get Connected at the library or one of the many other community locations to give back to your community.

We look forward to seeing you this summer at your Austin Public Library!