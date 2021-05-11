Joris Kyllo, 84

Joris Orland Dallas Kyllo, age 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Joris was born on May 29, 1936 in Stewartville, Minnesota, to Thiman and Myrtle Kyllo. Joris grew up in Stewartville, Minnesota with his good buddies, Gary and Vic Lee, and graduated from Stewartville High School. Joris met his future bride, Lorraine, at the Brownsdale Roller Rink. Although she stood him up on their first date, they married on June 27, 1959 and were married for 61 years. Joris was drafted into the United States Army in 1960 and he and Lorraine moved to Germany where their first son, Steve, was born. During their time in Germany, they became life-long friends with their “army buddies.” Following the military, Joris and Lorraine moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where he worked for UPS and his daughter, Julie, was born. Eventually they moved to Austin, Minnesota where Joris worked for 39 years at Hormel and his second daughter, JoEllen, was born. Joris and Lorraine moved to Lyle, Minnesota, where they lived for close to 30 years, and where Joris was able to get back to his love of farming. He raised sheep and Black Angus cattle, and enjoyed his horse, Major, and his time in the Lion Riders Saddle Club. Joris was a long-time member of Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church where he served as a Deacon, Superintendent of Sunday School and teacher. Joris was also proud of his Norwegian Heritage and was a member of the Sons of Norway. Following retirement, Joris worked for Johnson Floral delivering flowers and loved visiting and making people smile with each delivery. Joris was a devoted father, always involved in school activities, sports, and 4-H. He was also a wonderful grandfather to Tucker, Maddie, Michael, and Rocco – always the first one to get on the floor to play, go on a bike ride, attend a recital, or patiently bait a hook or take a fish off the line. Joris was known as a kind and patient man, who worked hard, loved to visit, and rarely missed a Minnesota Twins game. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine; daughters, Julie and Jo Ellen; daughter-in-law, Angi; and four grandchildren, Tucker, Maddie, Michael, and Rocco. Joris was preceded in death by his parents, Thiman and Myrtle, and his beloved son, Steve.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.