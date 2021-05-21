John “Charlie” Hulet, 76

John “Charlie” Charles Hulet, age 76, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Albert Lea. Charlie was born June 10, 1944 in Austin, Minnesota, to John and Evadena (Boyenga) Hulet. He graduated from Austin High School in 1962. Charlie entered the United States Navy, serving from 1964 until 1967. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Doris June Fardella. They were married on October 29, 1967 in New York City, and lived there for a while before moving to Austin. Charlie worked as a security guard for Pinkerton in Austin. He was a hard worker and loved his job. He enjoyed the simple things in life, playing cards, gambling, taking walks around the Mill Pond, attending church, and loved visiting and having a good cup of coffee. Charlie loved to eat out, especially a Mama Mia at Steve’s Pizza and a daily egg McMuffin and coffee at McDonald’s. Family was everything to Charlie and enjoyed watching his grandkids grow, he always made an effort to do special things for his kids and to talk to them every day. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Michelle (Jeff) Bos of Austin, MN, John Daniel (Amy) Hulet of Jordan, MN, Jennifer (Michael) Schwertfeger of Mankato, MN; 9 grandchildren; brother, Philip (Nancy) Hulet; sisters, Blanche (Steven) Hollerud, Marilyn (John) Zrucky; and sister-in-law, Pat Hulet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Hulet in 2012; parents, John and Evadena Hulet; and his brother, James Hulet in 2009.

The family would like to thank Prairie Senior Cottages of Albert Lea and St. Croix Hospice for all the care they provided.

A private family interment was held in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.