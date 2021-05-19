Get to Know: Lyle-Pacelli senior Emma Wilde

Emma Wilde is a senior at Lyle-Pacelli

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I play basketball and volleyball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite memories from sports are the moments when the whole team gets together and we have team bonding nights. Also the long bus rides to games.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I’ve learned that if you believe in yourself you can do anything and it’s harder to accomplish things without any support from your teammates and friends.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: My teammates because they make me better.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Probably trying to stay positive and motivated during this pandemic.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Archaeologist or the American Ambassador to Italy.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Chinese food.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Go to college and major in either history, international business or speech pathology.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: I feel discouraged a lot, but I’m also grateful that I can still do some of the things that a “normal senior” could do.