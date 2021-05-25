Education briefs
Grand Meadow grad awarded scholarship
Connor Fruth, of Grand Meadow, was awarded one of 357 scholarships totaling $142,580 from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
Minnesota Connections Academy Recognizes Austin Student
Conner Freese of Austin, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of his outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Conner, a first grader at the public online school, will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Melissa Gould, Minnesota Connections Academy Principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”
University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List Spring 2021
Adams
Caden Sorenson, Junior, BS Computer and Electrical Eng
Austin
Joshua Belden, Sophomore, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism
Dexter
Chase Diekrager, Junior, BS business administration
Mallory Mork, Senior, BS Health Wellness & Fitness
Grand Meadow
Alexandra Lubahn, Junior, BFA interior design
