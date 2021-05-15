Blue Devil baseball team wins playoff opener

The No. 3 seeded Riverland Community College baseball team beat No. 6 Central Lakes 1-0 in a Region XIII Tournament opener in St. Cloud Friday.

Maxwell Schumacher struck out 10 in nine innings, while allowing just four hits for RCC.

Hayden Siebers knocked in a run to put Riverland (28-11 overall) up 1-0 in the sixth.

Austin grad Phillip Zynda went 0-for-4 for Central Lakes.

RCC pitching: Maxwell Schumacher (W) 9 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 10 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 0-for-3, BB; Paxton Nelson, 0-for-3, R; Andrew Wedwick, 0-for-3, BB; Drew Copley, 1-for-4; Hayden Siebers, 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Jose Lopez, 1-for-3; Jake Bryant, 1-for-3