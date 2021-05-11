Blossom softball team falls short in Faribault

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy (5-6 overall) 4-1 in Faribault Monday.

Bobbie Bruns had two hits for BP (6-5 overall).

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Krohnberg, 1-for-4; Bobbie Bruns, 2-for-4, R, SB; Maren Forystek, 2-for-3; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3; Lauren Schamell, 1-for-3