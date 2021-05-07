AL man arrested in Brownsdale for burglary, DANCO violation

An Albert Lea man who allegedly broke into the residence of a woman who had a domestic abuse no contact order against him made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

Brandon Stanley Johnson, 38, has been charged with felony first-degree burglary – occupied dwelling – and felony violate domestic abuse no contact order.

According to the court complaint, Mower County deputies responded to a report of a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) violation at about 1:26 p.m. on May 3 in the 200 block of East Main Street in Brownsdale. A woman reported that she had received text messages from Johnson, against whom she had a DANCO issued from Freeborn County. Johnson indicated in the messages that he was inside her residence. Dispatch advised the woman to remain in her vehicle and not enter the residence.

A deputy arrived and saw a male (later identified as Johnson) standing next to a female (later identified as the reporting party) and talking near the door of the residence. Johnson fled into the residence when he saw the deputy. The deputy pursued Johnson, then saw two large dogs running at him, prompting him to move back toward his squad car as the woman began chasing and calling the dogs. The deputy briefly spoke with the woman, who said that no one besides Johnson was inside her residence.

More law enforcement arrived and entered the residence, but were unable to locate Johnson, who the first deputy believed slipped out of the residence when the dogs ran at him.

Police observed multiple text messages from Johnson to the woman.

Later in the day, a law enforcement officer was passing by the residence when he observed a male working on a vehicle. When he turned around and parked in front of the residence, the male was no longer outside. The officer observed a 2006 Toyota Camry parked in front of the residence that was not there earlier in the day. He ran the license plate and it came back as stolen out of the City of Albert Lea.

More law enforcement arrived and went to the residence, where they were met by the woman and an adult male. They initially reported that no one was in the residence, then said Johnson was inside. Johnson eventually surrendered and was arrested.

The woman indicated that Johnson had broken into her residence and taken her phone, which was later located in the stolen vehicle.

Johnson told law enforcement that he was only at the residence to meet with the male and fix a truck. He denied contacting the woman and said he did not know she was at the residence. He also denied knowledge of the stolen vehicle.

A review of Johnson’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, possession of stolen property, burglary, domestic assault and DANCO violations. He is currently awaiting disposition on charges of drug possession, possession of metal knuckles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson will appear in court again on May 14.