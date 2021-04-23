Timmy “Tim” L. Burkey, 51

Timmy “Tim” Lee Burkey, age 51, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Tim was born in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Dillen and Lois (Brady) Burkey on August 4, 1969. He graduated from Martin County High School in Sherburn, Minnesota and went on to attend Riverland Community College, where he met Kris Dahlback. The couple later married on August 14, 1992. He worked at Bellisio Foods in Austin and then for Cedar Valley Services as a community site supervisor. Tim’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, and enjoyed taking outdoor trips with his loving wife, Kris. Tim was a kind and gentle soul, who loved his family dearly and was everyone’s friend. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Kris of Austin, Minnesota; children, Treigh and Tatem of Austin, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Lori (Tom) Martin, Darci Martin; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillen and Lois Burkey; son, Tyler Burkey; and parents-in-law, Robert and Beverly Dahlback.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, with a time of sharing at 4:00 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home. In loving memory of Tim, please wear camouflage, it was always his favorite. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.