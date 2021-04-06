MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

Motorists in southeast Minnesota should be alert for lane closures as the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins routine inspections of 924 of state, city and county bridges in the region.

MnDOT bridge inspectors will evaluate approximately 404 structures for MnDOT and 520 bridges for cities and counties in southeast Minnesota this season. The inspections are routine to ensure safety and monitor the effects of traffic, weather and other elements on the structure.

Snooper truck inspections will begin April 5 with crews inspecting 44 MnDOT bridges, including four major river crossings at Red Wing, Wabasha and Winona, and 30 for local agencies.

MnDOT will be inspecting Mississippi River bridges in June in Goodhue, Wabasha and Winona counties.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.