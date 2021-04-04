Miles scores 22, but Blue Devil women fall short in Region XIII title game
The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 73-62 in the Region XIII title game in Fergus Falls Saturday.
The Blue Devils (4-9 overall) were led by Cayli Miles, who had 22 points and eight rebounds. Imani Colon put up 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Jade Love scored 15.
With all Division III NJCAA championships being cancelled, the MCAC put together a four-team Region XIII women’s championship for a season-ending event.
RCC scoring: Caylie Miles,22; Imani Colon, 16; Jade Love, 15; Megan Shanahan, 5; Deaira Keaton, 4
You Might Like
Bobcats take over in the third to beat Bruins
The Austin Bruins let a one goal lead slip away in the third period as they lost to the Bismarck... read more