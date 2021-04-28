Margaret “Marge” Masching, 96, passed away on April 27, 2021, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, MN.

Margaret was born on July 17, 1924, the daughter of John and Anna (Scharfenkamp) Engelen in Carroll, Iowa.

Margaret was united in marriage to Paul Masching on January 30, 1945. They lived on a farm at Churdan, Iowa for five years, prior to moving to the farm at Hayfield, MN where they remained until they retired in 1978.

The couple enjoyed spending time at their cabin at Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack, MN with family and friends during the summer months and spending their winter time in Mesa AZ for many years. Margaret was a longtime Hayfield area resident and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Margaret was active in the Hayfield Senior Center and served on the Altar and Rosary Society at church. She enjoyed playing cards, visiting with her grandkids, traveling, and volunteering at Field Crest Care Center. Margaret delivered Meals-on-Wheels for many years.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Renee) Masching, Surprise, AZ; Mary Lou (George) Schroeder, Bovey, MN; Ronald (Regina) Masching, Waltham, MN; Jean (Darrell) Beaver, Ellendale, MN; Ruth Ann Scheck (Joe Matuszak) Green Bay, WI; Richard (Margaret) Masching, Hayfield, MN; Peggy (Richard) Gehling, Grand Meadow, MN; Patrick (Deanna) Masching, McIntire, IA; 28 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Ray (Arlene) Engelen, infant siblings and grandson, Wade Masching.

Visitation will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. with Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street in Hayfield and one hour before the service at the church on Monday. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 2nd Street NE in Hayfield with Father John Wilmot and Father Jim Tigges co-officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.

Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, please respect social distancing, and the wearing of face masks at the visitation and funeral service.

Blessed be her memory.

