Loyola tops Blooming Prairie baseball team
The Mankato Loyola baseball team beat Blooming Prairie 12-8 in BP Saturday.
Luke Larkoski took the loss for BP (0-4 overall).
Loyola 12, BP 8
BP pitching: Luke Larkoski (L) 3 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 10 R, 7 ER, 4 K; Drew Kittelson, 2 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 3 K; J. Naatz, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 3 K
BP hitting: Alex Miller, 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R; D. Johnson, 1-for-4, R; Kittelson, 1-for-4, R, RBI; J Pirkl, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Larkoski, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Mitchell Fiebger, 1-for-3, RBI, BB, R; Lane Lembke, 0-for-3, 2 RBIs, BB; Chris Naatz, 1-for-4, R; J. Naatz, 0-for-2, BB
