Lori R. Arthaud, 61

Lori Ranee Arthaud, 61, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota. Lori lost her short battle with cancer and was called home on March 31, 2021, her dad’s birthday. She was surrounded by her loving family and best friends. She was born October 1, 1959 to Lloyd and Helen Rieken of Austin. Lori attended schools in Austin, as well as church and Sunday School at Crane Community Chapel. Lori married Greg on August 28, 1999 at Crane Chapel in Austin. Lori worked various jobs in Austin and after moving to Blooming Prairie she worked at Prairie Manor and Vandal’s Grocery. Most recently she worked from home for Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, but her first and favorite job was being a mother. Lori loved the holidays, especially Christmas with the kids. Lori loved to decorate the house, and everyone who entered felt the spirit of Christmas. She also loved Easter and hosting Easter egg hunts for her grandchildren. Lori was a great cook and was always making cookies and bars. For family gatherings, she would prepare enough food to feed an Army.

Lori will be greatly missed by her husband, Greg of Blooming Prairie, MN; mother, Helen Rieken of Austin, MN; children, Donovan (Liah) Rieken of Faribault, MN, Heather Rieken of Blooming Prairie, MN, Matt Miller (Pam) of Austin, MN, and Brianna Arthaud of Owatonna, MN; beloved grandchildren, Preston, Brody, Kaleb, Dylan, Teryn, Jon, Aidan, and Gavin; siblings, Linda (Dan) Kretzer of Red Wing, MN, Randy (Julie) Rieken of Rochester, MN and Brenda Bahner of North Carolina; bestie, Cherri Rasmussen of Austin, MN; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who loved her dearly. Lori is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd and her brother Larry.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 10, 2021 at Crane Community Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Crane Community Chapel on Friday April 9, 2021 and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Private family graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials in Lori’s name to the American Cancer Society, Exchange Club Center for Family Unity or charity of your choice.