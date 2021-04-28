Growing number of Tree City USA communities keep Minnesota green

Minnesota is home to 111 Tree City USA communities this year, the most in a century, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Cities and towns achieve Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management:

• Maintaining a tree board or department;

• Having a community tree ordinance;

• Spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry; and

• Celebrating Arbor Day – which is Friday, April 30.

Austin is listed as a Tree City USA community.

Tree City USA is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the U.S. Forest Service. Through education and technical assistance, the DNR helps Minnesota communities meet Tree City USA standards.

For more information about community and urban forestry in Minnesota, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/urban/index.html.