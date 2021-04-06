Get to Know: Southland senior Ethan Forthun

Ethan Forthun is a senior at Southland.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Basketball and football.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Definitely bus rides on the way home from games with the seniors, my freshman year.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Nothing comes easy and lifting is necessary.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: (NFL kicker) Adam Vinatieri because he’s the best to ever do it. I also admire his laser focus.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Adam Vinatieri.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Ankle surgery my junior year.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: NFL Kicker.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Chicken parm noodles from Noodles and Co.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Play college football and major in Radiology/MRI.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: The pandemic is very frustrating especially during our senior year. Although it’s limiting I have been able to get into private gyms and get some work in. I have also got the chance to play against some of the best players in Southeast Minnesota during AAU in the summer/fall, and in some private gyms.