Convictions: March 21-27
Casey Lynn Merten, 39, of Austin was sentenced to three days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must serve two years of probation, spend 27 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for three days served.
