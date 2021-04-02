April 2, 2021

Convictions: March 21-27

By Daily Herald

Published 5:31 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Casey Lynn Merten, 39, of Austin was sentenced to three days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must serve two years of probation, spend 27 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. She received credit for three days served.

