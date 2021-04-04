Bobcats clip Bruins in OT

The Austin Bruins lost in Bismarck for the second straight night as they fell short 2-1 in overtime Saturday.

George Grannis scored the game-winner for the Bobcats (24-14-2-3 overall).

Hudson Hodges stopped 34 of 36 shots for Austin (12-23-4-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 0 0 – 1

Bismarck 0 1 0 1 – 2

First period

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Therien Thiesing, Nick Catalano) 16:36

Second period

(B) Nico Chmelevski (Lars Rodne) 10:21

Third period

No scoring

OT

(B) George Grannis (Ryan Taylor, Thomas Bergsland) 4:17

Shots: Austin – 25; Bismarck – 36

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-1; Bismarck – 0-for-4