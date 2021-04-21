Bernard A. “Bernie” Mullenbach, 88, of La Crosse passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Riverside Transitional Care, La Crosse. He was born October 9, 1932 to Tony and Martha (Georgen) Mullenbach near Johnsburg, Minn. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Adams Public High School in Adams, Minn. and graduated in 1950. During high school he worked for the Adams Lumberyard unloading wood products from railroad cars.

He joined the U.S. Army for his tour of duty starting in 1952. Later he worked for a local contractor building houses, schools, and churches. He met Betty Lou Gregor of Dexter, Minn. and they were married in Spring Valley, Minn. in 1955. He started his college education at Austin, Minn. and then went to South Dakota State College in Brookings, S. Dakota. He graduated as a Civil Engineer and got his first job in Fairmont, Minn. as Assistant City Engineer in 1959. He then became a Registered Professional Engineer in Iowa, Minn. and Wis. His next job was at Yankton, S. Dakota as City Engineer for eight years. He then moved his family to La Crosse, Wis. in April 1969 and was City Engineer and had a department of 15 men and 2 secretaries. He served on the La Crosse City Common Council, La Crosse Planning Commission, La Crosse Board of Public Works, WI. DOT Com., La Crosse County Bd., La Crosse Finance Comm., and MTU Comm. He was involved in many area La Crosse projects: La Crosse City Hall, Harbor View Renewal, La Crosse Civic Center, La Crosse County Court House, La Crosse City Treatment Plant, MTU management & Bus Garage, Heilmen Brewhouse, Valley View Mall, La Crosse Municipal Airport Terminal, Main Branch Library, South Community Public Library, Trane Adm. Complex & factory, St. Francis Medical Center, Skemp Clinic, Gundersen Clinic, Lutheran Hospital, Pammel Creek project, the Stoddard Hotel, and the La Crosse U.S. Post Office. He retired on April 1, 1995.

Bernard was a lifelong member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He also served his church, Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse as an altar boy, usher, and member of the Men’s Club.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Daniel, and three daughters, Ann, Carol, and Beth and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Martha Mullenbach; sister, Agnes Mullenbach, and granddaughter, Sarah Mullenbach.

He will always be remembered for his many talents and hard work ethic. The family wants to thank many people who he received care from and for the kindness and special conversations or visits he enjoyed.

A funeral mass will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish (2006 Weston St, La Crosse), Father Brian Konopa will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Moose Lodge on Ward Ave in La Crosse. A visitation will be from 4 pm until 7 pm, Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, (4239 Mormon Coulee Rd. La Crosse) and from 9:30 am until the time of mass at the church. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.