Blossoms boys and girls take second in Maple River
The Blooming Prairie boys and girls each finished in second place at the Maple River Quadrangular Thursday.
Sam Skillestad won teh 200-meter dash and Samuel Smith won the 400-meter dash for the BP boys. Emily Miller won the 400-meter dash, Chloe McCarthy won the 800-meter run and Abby Braaten won the long jump for the BP girls.
BOYS RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Maple River 157; 2. Blooming Prairie 93; 3. Maple River 54; 4. Faribault Bethlehem Academy 44
100-meter dash: Ezra Kiley (third, 13.10)
200-meter dash: Sam Skillestad (first, 24.88)
400-meter dash: Samuel Smith (first, 1:00.12)
800-meter run: Hosea Baker (second, 2:33.24)
110-meter hurdles: Xavier Rennie (second, 18.01)
High jump: Samuel Smith (third, 4-10)
Long jump: James Wohlferd (second, 16-6.50); Samuel Smith (third, 16-5.50)
Triple jump: Xavier Rennie (second, 34-7.50)
Shot put: Adam Walsh (third, 36-3)
Discus: Adam Walsh (third, 95-2)
GIRLS RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Maple River 164.50; 2. Blooming Prairie 91.50; 3. Maple River 54; 4. FBA 44
100-meter dash: Sierra Larson (fourth, 14.52); Annaka Forsberg (fifth, 14.76)
200-meter dash: Abigail Hefling (fourth, 31.69)
400-meter dash: Emily Miller (first, 1:07.21)
800-meter run: Chloe McCarthy (first, 2:58.95); Isabelle Sune (fourth, 3:22.09)
1600-meter run: Lila Quail (second, 6:29.23)
300-meter hurdles: Claire Rennie (third, 59.98)
High jump: Sophie Thomas (fourth, 3-10)
Long jump: Abby Braaten (first, 13-2)
Shot put: Megan Oswald (second, 29-3)
Discus: Anna Pauly (fourth, 72-6)
Blooming Prairie girls take first in Hayfield
The Blooming Prairie girls golf team took first place in the Hayfield triangular with a team score of 231 Thursday.... read more