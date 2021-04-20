2021 Girls All-Herald Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Hope Dudycha, guard, Austin
The junior averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The play-making Packer also shot 86 percent on free throws. Dudycha has over 1,100 career points.
Bobbie Bruns, guard, Blooming Prairie
The junior playmaker averaged 12.7 points, 5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. Bruns set new career records in assists (329) and assists (106) for BP. Bruns is also BP’s career leader in assists-to-turnover ratio at 3.21-to-1.
Larissa Goslee, guard, Southland
The senior averaged 14.9 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Goslee shot 38 percent on three-pointers for the Rebels.
Elyse Hebrink, forward, Austin
While her numbers aren’t spectacular, Hebrink did all of the little things right for the packers. The do-everything senior was a leader in all aspects as she averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Megan Oswald, center, Blooming Prairie
The senior went out in style as she averaged 18.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 4.3 steals per game. Oswald shot 56 percent from the field and 71 percent on free throws. The senior broke multiple school records this season as she is now BP’’s all-time leader in points (1,571), rebounds (1,059) and steals (339). Oswald has committed to play basketball at the University of Jamestown.
SECOND TEAM
Kristen Watson, guard, Hayfield
The freshman point guard helped turn the Vikings into a competitive team as she averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Emma Dudycha, guard, Austin
The sharpshooting junior averaged 11.1 points per game as she shot 48 percent on three-pointers and 94 percent on free throws, while gathering 1.5 steals per game.
Natalie Beaver, forward, Hayfield
The freshman played a big role for Hayfield as she averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Bailey Johnson, forward, Southland
The junior averaged 10.1 rebounds 2.5 steals and .6 blocks
Reana Schmitt, center, Austin
The junior averaged 9.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Packers, while shooting 52 percent from the field.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alana Rogne, guard, Lyle-Pacelli
The junior averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds and 4.9 steals per game.
Kelsey Mensink, forward, Southland
The senior averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.
Kayla Nelsen, forward, Southland
The senior averaged 7.9 points, 3.0 steals and 2 rebounds per game.
Kendyl Queensland, guard, Grand Meadow
The sophomore averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.6 assists per game.
River Landers, center, Grand Meadow
The junior averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, .9 blocks, 1.1 steals and 1.8 assists per game.
Maggie Bruns, guard, Blooming Prairie
The senior averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game before being injured.
Aine Stasko, forward, Hayfield
The junior averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Chauvin guilty on 3 counts
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the... read more