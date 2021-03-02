Southland girls basketball team outlasts Burros
The Southland girls basketball team held off a late push to beat Lanesboro 55-46 in Lanesboro Monday.
Kayla Nelsen had 13 points for the Rebels (7-7 overall, 7-5 SEC).
The Burros (7-7 overall, 7-6 SEC) cut the lead to five late in the game, but Southland knocked down four straight free throws to ice it.
Southland 29 26 — 55
Lanesboro 21 25 — 46
Southland scoring: Kayla Nelsen, 13; Kelsey Menskink, 12; Bailey Johnson, 11; Larissa Goslee, 11; Bria Nelsen, 2; Olivia Mathias, 6; free throws: 78 percent (11-for-14)
