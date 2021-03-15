Ronald C. White, 77

Ronald Charles White, age 77 of Austin, Minnesota, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home in Austin. Ronald was born on March 21, 1943 in Austin, Minnesota to Delbert and Marie (Brinkman) White. Ronald attended school at Austin High. He married Susan Klein in 1962. They parted after twenty-nine years. He later met the love of his life, soul mate Kristine Burch. Ron resided in Austin, Minnesota his whole life. His hobbies included fly fishing lure crafting, which he was quite talented at. He also enjoyed old movies, especially Westerns. Ron loved country and classical music. His old movie and varied music collection is one to be envied. Ron drove cab for Austin Cab Company for twenty-eight years, some of which included ambulance service for the community. Over the years, Ron also held jobs at Culligan, Bissen TV & Appliance, Hormel, and lastly the YMCA. He received multiple letters of recommendation from previous employers. Ron was a kind-hearted family man with a positive attitude and winning smile. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Ronald is survived by his brother, Gene (Audrey Klemmer) White, Owatonna, MN; three nieces, Connie Jensen, Faribault, MN, Marjorie (David) Hatten, Victoria, MN, Jamie White, Rochester, MN; two nephews, Michael (Rose) White, Winnebago, MN, Mark (Lisa) White, Austin, MN; cousin, Edward (Barbara) Brinkman, Aredale, Iowa. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Marie White; brother, Charles; and soul mate, Kristine Burch.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.