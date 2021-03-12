Over 2K have signed up so far during MNsure’s special enrollment period

ST. PAUL — Over 2,280 Minnesotans have signed up for private health insurance coverage since the start of MNsure’s special enrollment period on Feb. 16. This three-month special enrollment period, which runs through Monday, May 17, is available to any Minnesotan who is uninsured or who is not currently enrolled in a qualified health plan through MNsure.

Minnesotans who want coverage to start on April 1 must enroll by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. Plans selected during the month of April will have an effective date of May 1, and plans selected by the May 17 deadline will have an effective date of June 1.

“We’ve seen strong interest in this special enrollment so far, but we know there are more Minnesotans out there who need comprehensive health coverage,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Most people qualify for financial benefits available only through MNsure that help lower the cost of insurance. If you’re uninsured or have coverage outside of MNsure, go to MNsure.org to check out your options and see if you qualify for help.”

For more information on how to enroll during this special enrollment period and frequently asked questions, please go to MNsure.org.

MNsure has a statewide network of expert assistants who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll, free of charge. The MNsure Contact Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 651-539-2099 (855-366-7873 outside the Twin Cities).

Minnesotans currently enrolled in health insurance coverage outside of MNsure should confirm their coverage options through MNsure before making changes to their current coverage. Those currently enrolled in a qualified health plan through MNsure cannot use this special enrollment period to change plans.