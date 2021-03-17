Koopal paces Lyle-Pacelli girls to a playoff win over Schaeffer

The No. 16 seeded Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team kept its season alive when it beat No. 17 Schaeffer Academy (1-16 overall) No. 17 51-43 in a Section 1A play-in game in Lyle Wednesday.

Eighth grader Kirsten Koopal led the Athletics (3-16 overall) with 15 points. LP will now play at top seeded Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday.

LP scoring: Kirsten Koopal, 15; Kearah Schafer, 12; Alana Rogne, 11; Kendahl Lewis, 7; Emma Wilde, 6