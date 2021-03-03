Koak puts up 31 points as Athletics take down Spring Grove

The Lyle-Pacelli boys passed a big test when they topped Spring Grove (11-2 overall, 10-2 SEC) 51-38 in Lyle Tuesday.

Sophomore Buay Koak put up 31 points for the Athletics (12-2 overall, 11-1 SEC).

“It was a big win for us,” LP head coach Scott Koenigs said. “My guys played great defense tonight against a very good, well coached basketball team. They are really disciplined and are led by a DII signee.”

SG 15 23 — 38

LP 16 35 — 51

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 31; Cole Walter, 12; Sam Nelsen, 4; Jed Nelson, 2; Zach Bollingberg, 2