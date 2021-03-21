Colon scores 29, but Riverland women fall short in OT
The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota West 89-80 in overtime in Riverland Gym Saturday.
Imani Colon finished with 29 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (4-5 overall).
RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 29; Cayli Miles, 20; Deaira Keaton, 14; Megan Shanahan, 13; Jade Love, 4; Sylana Stewart, 4
