March 12, 2021

  • 28°

Blossoms fall to Bucs

By Daily Herald

Published 7:58 am Friday, March 12, 2021

The Awesome Blossoms lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63-40 in BP Thursday.

Mitchell Fiebiger had 16 points for Blooming Prairie (5-12 overall).

WEM 31 32  –  63

BP 17 23  –  40

BP scoring: Mitchell Fiebiger, 16; Drew Kittelson, 6; Colin Jordison, 5; Cole Christianson, 5; Chris Naatz, 4; Jacob Naatz, 3; Luke Larkoski, 1

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections