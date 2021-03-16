Barbara L. Langan, 86

Barbara Lucylle Langan, 86 of Austin peacefully passed away March 12, 2021 at home with family by her side.

She was born to the late Fred and Thelma (Tabor) Hill, December 1st, 1934 in Little Cedar, Iowa. She married the late Robert Langan on October 28th, 1950 and they lived together in Austin for 48 years. Barb had seven children: Marcia (John) Tobar of Austin, MN; Maureen (Ed) Frein of Battle Creek, Michigan; Marjorie (Lynn) Reich of Apple Valley, MN; Bradley (Cheryl) Langan of Blooming Prairie, MN; Mary Elizabeth Langan; Michelle Holtorf of Austin, MN; Bob Langan of Austin, MN. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Barb was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1998; her daughter Mary Beth; her son Brad in 2017; her parents Fred and Thelma Hill and in-laws Patrick and Stella Langan.

Barb was a supportive and hardworking wife and mother. Always ready to pitch in whether it was driving truck (old smoky) with her husband during his many years of service with the Coca-Cola plant or servicing semis at our family owned shop Robert’s Transfer. She brought that same level of passion to her many years of volunteer work with the Relay for Life a project close to her heart. She also made time for her free spirit to roam from Alaska to Ireland and everywhere in between she was an enthusiastic traveler. Barb was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Services were held Monday March 15, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home. In lieu of direct memorials it is Barb and her family’s wishes that they be given in the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and or St. Jude’s Hospital.

