Austin’s Holtz helps Saint Scholastica win title
Austin graduate Lily Holtz is a member of the Saint Scholastica women’s team that won the regular season Northern Collegiate Hockey Association
league title.
St. Scholastica is 15-0 overall and will play Adrian in the Slatts Cup this weekend.
Holtz has three goals and eight assists, while holding a plus 20 on-ice rating.
