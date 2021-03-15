March 15, 2021

The St. Scholastica women's hockey team won the regular season NCHA league title. Austin graduate Lily Holtz is a member of that team. Photo provided

Austin’s Holtz helps Saint Scholastica win title

Published 2:26 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Austin graduate Lily Holtz is a member of the Saint Scholastica women’s team that won the regular season Northern Collegiate Hockey Association

league title.

St. Scholastica is 15-0 overall and will play Adrian in the Slatts Cup this weekend.

Holtz has three goals and eight assists, while holding a plus 20 on-ice rating.

