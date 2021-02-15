Wings sweep weekend series from Bruins

The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings 3-1 for the second straight night in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Tyler Shea stopped 32 of the 34 shots he saw in net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 0 2 – 3

Austin 0 0 1 – 1

First period

(AB) Thomas Manty (Payton Matsui, Natan) 2:16

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(A) Travis Shoudy (Peter Jacobs, Jens Richards) (power play) 9:08

(AB) Spencer Schneider (Cullen Ferguson, Jordan Randal) (power play) 15:44

(AB) Liam Fraser (Nico DeVita) (empty net) 18:00\

Shots: Austin – 22; Aberdeen – 35

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Aberdeen – 1-for-4