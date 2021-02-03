Packer gymnasts open new home with a victory
The Austin gymnastics team opened its new venue in style as it beat Winona 129.9 to 128.575 in the first ever meet held in the new YMCA at the Austin Recreation Center Tuesday.
Kate Oehlfke took first in vault for the Packers, Claire Raymond was first in beam and Kiki Rodriguez was first in floor.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Vault: Kate Oehlfke (first, 8.900); Hannah Fritz (second, 8.925); Ashley Myhre (third, 8.675); Lauren Schmitt (sixth, 8.450)
Bars: Claire Raymond (second, 8.300); Ashley Myhre (fourth, 7.800); Hannah Fritz (seventh, 7.050); Katelynn Klouse (ninth, 6.950)
Beam: Claire Raymond (first, 8.325); Ashley Myhre (fourth, 7.950); Reese Norton (seventh, 7.375)
Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (first, 8.950); Maria Morey (third, 8.625); Katelynn Klouse (fifth, 8.300); Reese Norton (seventh, 8.125)
All Around: Ashley Myrhe, third, 32.125)
Rebels top Lyle-Pacelli girls
The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team lost to Southland 72-19 in Adams Monday. Alana Rogne had eight points for LP (1-6... read more