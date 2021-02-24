Mower County CEO Program drive-in fundraiser to be held this weekend

The Mower County CEO Program will be showing four movies this weekend during its drive-in fundraiser event Friday and Saturday at the Riverland Community College parking lot.

Movies to be featured this weekend are “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and “The Sandlot” on Friday and “The Greatest Showman” and “Hidden Figures” on Saturday. Showtimes begin at 6:15 p.m. both nights; movies will be shown on a large screen and sound will be connected to a local radio station for attendees to listen from their vehicles.

Pre-packaged snacks will be sold at the event and porta potties will be available. Jumper cables will be available in the event anyone has trouble with their vehicle.

All proceeds from this event will allow Mower County CEO Program participants to invest in developing their own business. Skills gained through this program give young people the tools they need to become business leaders in their community.

An online auction will be coming soon; watch Facebook for more details.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTA3NzY4.