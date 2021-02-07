MNsure to open three-month special enrollment period

ST. PAUL — Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, MNsure will open a three-month special enrollment period to help any Minnesotan not currently enrolled through MNsure secure health insurance coverage. This announcement follows the nationwide special enrollment period established by President Joe Biden for those states who use healthcare.gov, the federally run health insurance marketplace.

MNsure’s special enrollment period will run until Monday, May 17.

MNsure ran a similar special enrollment period for uninsured Minnesotans in March 2020, just after the start of the pandemic, and enrolled nearly 10,000 Minnesotans into private health insurance coverage. In total, MNsure helped more than 24,500 Minnesotans secure health insurance coverage through a special enrollment period from the start of the pandemic through the end of 2020.

Additionally, MNsure’s annual open enrollment period, which ended on Dec. 22, 2020, saw an increased number of enrollments, nearly 20 percent of which were new to the marketplace.

Those who enroll during this time will have coverage that begins on the first day of the month following their sign-up date.