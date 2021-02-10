February 10, 2021

It's that time of year again. The annual LIFE Mower County Rose Sale. Herald file photo

LIFE Mower County to host 26th annual Rose Sale

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

LIFE Mower County will host its 26th annual Rose Sale from Feb. 16 through March 23.

The proceeds will help fund programs benefiting children and adults with intellectual  and developmental disabilities, including Advocacy and Family Support Services,  Special Olympics, People First Aktion Club, vacations and Our Place Recreation  Center.

Red roses and multicolored lollipop roses will be offered. Purchase a dozen red  roses for $18 or $24 with a vase included. Lollipop roses cost $20 a dozen or $26 with a vase. Delivery is available within the city of Austin.

Order forms can be found by emailing info@lifemowercounty.org, by calling 507-433-8994 or visiting our website at www.lifemowercounty.org/rose-sale. Orders can be  taken until March 23 and pick-up and delivery is scheduled for April 6.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections