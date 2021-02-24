February 24, 2021

Landers hits six threes as Superlarks blow past Mabel-Canton

By Daily Herald

Published 9:58 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Grand Meadow boys basketball team beat Mabel-Canton (4-7 overall, 4-7 SEC) 79-34 in GM Tuesday.

Colt Landers went six-for-six on threes as he scored 27 points for the Superlarks (5-3 overall, 4-3 SEC).

Zac Hoffman and Roman Warmka each added 11 for GM.

MC 14  20  —  34

GM 47  32  —  79

