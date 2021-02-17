FFA Spotlight: Brianna Klouse

Name: Brianna Klouse

Grade: 11

Hometown: Austin, Minnesota

Parents: Kevin and Amanda Klouse

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

I was fortunate to start in FFA as a freshman, making me a chapter member for three years now. During this time, I have participated in our chapter’s Service Projects that have included Feed a Farmer, Third Grade Day on the Farm, and helped create the 2020 3rd Grade on the Farm Virtual Tour. I have attended National FFA Convention and participated in this year’s Virtual National FFA Convention with my chapter. I was able to go to Greenhand Camp as a freshman and participated as an individual in Creed Speaking and Employment Skills, and I was a member on the Food Science Team.

What have been some things you have learned while being in FFA?

FFA has given me the opportunity to learn more leadership and communication skills. I have been able to build lasting connections with others I have met through these experiences.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

To me, being in FFA has given me a way to get into the community, to get to know other people who share the same passion for agriculture. By doing our different projects it has showed me different ways to work together so we can accomplish the same goals. FFA makes everyone feel welcomed by including them in all the different projects and events the chapter does.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA career?

I think one of my favorite memories has been when I attended Greenhand Camp. I was able to meet so many people that I have been able to form lasting friendships with. Many of these people have inspired me to become a better person, helping me figure out what my future will look like and where I belong.

What are your future plans?

I plan on taking PSEO classes at Riverland. When I am done at Riverland, I plan on going to SMSU – Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. I am currently thinking of majoring in Special Education, but I have also considered Ag Ed, and minoring in History. I will see where my road leads me as I travel it!

What advice would you have for younger students?

I would tell them to join FFA as it offers many opportunities to work on leadership and communications skills. These skills will one day help you in the real world. Also, take any opportunities you can to figure out what your passions are. You never know where it could take you. Your future is yours to write.

