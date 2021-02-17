Blossoms squeak past Knights
The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team held on to beat Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-9 overall) 38-35 in BP Tuesday.
Megan Oswald had 14 points for BP (8-1 overall).
KW 16 19 – 35
BP 19 19 – 38
BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 14; Maggie Bruns, 5; Emily Miller, 5; Allison Krohnberg, 5; Maren Forystek, 4; Anna Pauly, 3; Bobbie Bruns, 2
