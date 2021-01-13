Southeast MN to get mid to late week winter storm

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has placed portions of southeast Minnesota, including Mower County, under a winter storm watch due to a long duration winter storm expected to impact the area Thursday and Friday.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will move into the area Thursday morning and will transition into snow by midday. Snowfall of about 1 to 3 inches is expected on Thursday.

Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day and night on Friday with an addition of 3 to 5 inches of snow.

The NWS advised that forecasted snow amounts may change as details are still a bit uncertain.

Forecasters advise using caution on the road as travel will be impacted by slick roads.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov.