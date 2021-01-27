January 27, 2021

Falcons top Grand Meadow girls

By Daily Herald

Published 10:45 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Fillmore Central (1-2 overall) 53-48 on the road Tuesday.

Kendyl Queensland had 14 points for the Superlarks (2-4 overall, 2-2 SEC).

GM 31  17    48

FC 32  21    53

GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 14; Lexy Foster, 8; River Landers, 7; Sydney Cotten, 7; Madison Hindt, 5; Gina Stier, 4; Isabelle Fretty, 3; free throws: 86 percent (6-for-7)

