Falcons top Grand Meadow girls
The Grand Meadow girls basketball team lost to Fillmore Central (1-2 overall) 53-48 on the road Tuesday.
Kendyl Queensland had 14 points for the Superlarks (2-4 overall, 2-2 SEC).
GM 31 17 — 48
FC 32 21 — 53
GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 14; Lexy Foster, 8; River Landers, 7; Sydney Cotten, 7; Madison Hindt, 5; Gina Stier, 4; Isabelle Fretty, 3; free throws: 86 percent (6-for-7)
